Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Down 3.5% – Should You Sell?

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $158.84 and last traded at $168.74. 10,756,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 12,298,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.77.
Bloom Energy News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Brookfield strategic deal — Brookfield will invest up to $5.0 billion to deploy Bloom’s fuel cells for AI‑focused data centers, validating Bloom’s “bring‑your‑own‑power” positioning and accelerating deployments and funding. Bloom Energy (BE) Is Up 14.4% After Major Brookfield AI Data Center Deal And Backlog Surge – Has The Bull Case Changed?
- Positive Sentiment: Backlog and guidance expansion — management reported a massive backlog (reported ~$20B total backlog; product backlog ~ $6B) and guided FY2026 revenue to roughly $3.2B with materially higher margins and operating income, supporting faster growth expectations. Bloom Energy: Bring Your Own Power Leader
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results beat — recent quarterly revenue and EPS topped consensus and the company posted strong year‑over‑year revenue growth, reinforcing the fundamental case for scaling into data‑center and electrification demand. Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) Gained From a $5B Partnership with Brookfield and Solid Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Momentum and investor interest — BE has surged strongly year‑to‑date (one report cites ~104% YTD), driven by AI/data‑center narratives and investor rotation into clean power names; that momentum draws both momentum buyers and profit‑taking. Bloom Energy Outpaces Industry in YTD: How to Play the Stock?
- Neutral Sentiment: High‑profile commentary — Jim Cramer called Bloom “incredibly volatile” but worth watching; he said he’d be more comfortable after a pullback, which can amplify swings as retail traders react. Jim Cramer Says He Will Feel “A Lot More Comfortable About Recommending” Bloom Energy After A Pullback
- Neutral Sentiment: New analyst coverage — Citi initiated coverage with a Neutral rating and $162 price target (slightly below recent levels), providing a measured institutional view that may limit further immediate upside until fundamentals catch up to valuation. Citi initiates coverage with neutral rating
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and “priced‑for‑perfection” concerns — several analysts and commentary pieces warn the stock looks expensive after the rally and that upside depends on execution, margin expansion and large‑scale deployments; this raises pullback risk if execution slows. Bloom Energy: 800V DC Architecture Meets A Priced‑For‑Perfection Valuation
- Negative Sentiment: Critics flag execution economics — some deep‑dive pieces argue the unit economics and scaling challenges could temper margins and returns, which could pressure the stock if backlog conversion or margins miss elevated expectations. Bloom Energy: Betting The Bloom Box Goes Mainstream Has Subtle Economics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial set a $68.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.87.
Bloom Energy Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -444.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.95.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.59 million. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.56, for a total transaction of $465,013.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 219,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,685,196.76. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $211,981.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 230,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,057,469.29. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,974. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.
Bloom Energy Company Profile
Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.
Founded in 2001 by Dr.
