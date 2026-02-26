Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Down 3.5% – Should You Sell?

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $158.84 and last traded at $168.74. 10,756,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 12,298,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.77.

Bloom Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial set a $68.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.87.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -444.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.59 million. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.56, for a total transaction of $465,013.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 219,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,685,196.76. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $211,981.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 230,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,057,469.29. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,974. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.