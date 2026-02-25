Tableaux LLC Acquires Shares of 914 Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Tableaux LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 32.0% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,291,000 after buying an additional 22,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Head‑to‑head trial news showing Novo’s next‑gen obesity candidate underperformed Lilly’s tirzepatide has strengthened expectations that Lilly will retain market share in the high-growth weight‑loss category; that data triggered earlier upside in LLY. Trial Readout Lifts Lilly

Head‑to‑head trial news showing Novo’s next‑gen obesity candidate underperformed Lilly’s tirzepatide has strengthened expectations that Lilly will retain market share in the high-growth weight‑loss category; that data triggered earlier upside in LLY. Positive Sentiment: Lilly launched an FDA‑cleared multi‑dose KwikPen for Zepbound (tirzepatide), giving patients a more convenient monthly device at the same self‑pay price — a commercial move intended to improve adherence and retention. Zepbound KwikPen Launch

Lilly launched an FDA‑cleared multi‑dose KwikPen for Zepbound (tirzepatide), giving patients a more convenient monthly device at the same self‑pay price — a commercial move intended to improve adherence and retention. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive on LLY’s longer‑term outlook (Goldman and other analysts keep Buy/Outperform calls and elevated price targets), supporting the stock’s valuation against the sector noise. Analyst Support

Wall Street remains constructive on LLY’s longer‑term outlook (Goldman and other analysts keep Buy/Outperform calls and elevated price targets), supporting the stock’s valuation against the sector noise. Neutral Sentiment: Early clinical work showing benefit of combining Zepbound with other therapies (e.g., Taltz) and investor commentary on retention strategies (multi‑dose pen) add incremental optionality but are not immediate revenue drivers. Pipeline/Combo Data

Early clinical work showing benefit of combining Zepbound with other therapies (e.g., Taltz) and investor commentary on retention strategies (multi‑dose pen) add incremental optionality but are not immediate revenue drivers. Negative Sentiment: Nuevo pricing shock — Novo Nordisk announced U.S. list price cuts of up to ~50% for Ozempic/Wegovy (to ~$675/month starting 2027). That move has rattled the sector, and LLY shares have slipped as investors reassess pricing dynamics and potential margin/market‑share impacts across GLP‑1s. Novo Price Cut Hits Stocks

Nuevo pricing shock — Novo Nordisk announced U.S. list price cuts of up to ~50% for Ozempic/Wegovy (to ~$675/month starting 2027). That move has rattled the sector, and LLY shares have slipped as investors reassess pricing dynamics and potential margin/market‑share impacts across GLP‑1s. Negative Sentiment: Broader competition and pricing pressure could compress realized prices or accelerate payer negotiations over time, a structural risk to growth if competitors follow price cuts or insurers demand steeper discounts. Price Competition Risk

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.5%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,042.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,054.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $923.72. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,133.95. The company has a market cap of $983.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Freedom Capital upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,286.00 to $1,268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,229.33.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

