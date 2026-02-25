BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.31 and last traded at $57.18, with a volume of 26638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.34.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BNPQY. Zacks Research raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $123.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.27 billion. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BNP Paribas SA will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

BNP Paribas is a major international banking group headquartered in Paris, France, formed through the 2000 merger of Banque Nationale de Paris (BNP) and Paribas. The group provides a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients, operating as one of the leading universal banks in Europe with a global footprint.

Its principal business activities encompass retail banking and services, corporate and institutional banking, and investment solutions.

