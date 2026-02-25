Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.60 and last traded at C$7.60, with a volume of 24517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.20.

Robex Resources Trading Up 1.3%

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of C$2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -22.46 and a beta of -0.59.

Robex Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robex Resources Inc operates as a gold production and development company in West Africa. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali; and the Kiniero Project in Guinea. It also holds five exploration permits, including Mininko, Kamasso, Gladié, Sanoula, and Diangouté in Mali. Robex Resources Inc was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Québec, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.