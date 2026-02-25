Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$18.31 and last traded at C$18.11, with a volume of 355583 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.77.

FVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Scotiabank upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$357.48 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 1.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.7856273 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Mining Corp., formerly Fortuna Silver Mines Inc, is a Canada-based precious metals mining company with mines in the Latin America and West Africa regions. It has operated mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru. Its mine products include gold, silver, lead, and zinc. Its mines and projects include Seguela Mine, Yaramoko Mine, Lindero Mine, San Jose Mine, and Caylloma Mine. The Seguela Mine is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Cote d’Ivoire, approximately 500 km from Abidjan.

