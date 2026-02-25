iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.89 and last traded at $57.5410, with a volume of 42397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.02.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Spain ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 39.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Spanish equity market. It is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

