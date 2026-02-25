Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.52 and last traded at $46.3770, with a volume of 13735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.38.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.84.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,119,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,818,000 after buying an additional 747,167 shares during the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $230,137,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,516,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,477 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,478,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,303,000 after acquiring an additional 76,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,313,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,726 shares in the last quarter.
The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight. GSIE was launched on Nov 6, 2015 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
