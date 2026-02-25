Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.52 and last traded at $46.3770, with a volume of 13735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.38.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,119,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,818,000 after buying an additional 747,167 shares during the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $230,137,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,516,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,477 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,478,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,303,000 after acquiring an additional 76,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,313,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,726 shares in the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight. GSIE was launched on Nov 6, 2015 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

