Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.46), FiscalAI reports. Sila Realty Trust had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.26 million.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Sila Realty Trust stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.70. 25,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Sila Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.19. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43 and a beta of -0.02.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Sila Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 231.88%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 90.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SILA shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sila Realty Trust from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams. Our portfolio comprises high quality tenants in geographically diverse facilities, which are positioned to capitalize on the dynamic delivery of healthcare to patients.

