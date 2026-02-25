Mvb Financial Corp. (MVBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on March 15th

Mvb Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Sunday, March 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.

Mvb Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Mvb Financial has a payout ratio of 34.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mvb Financial to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Get Mvb Financial alerts:

Mvb Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MVBF traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.44. The company had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.94. Mvb Financial has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Mvb Financial Company Profile

Mvb Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Mvb Financial had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $39.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mvb Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

MVB Financial Corp is a bank holding company based in Fairmont, West Virginia, serving individuals and businesses through its subsidiary, MVB Bank, Inc The company operates under a “Local First Banking” philosophy, emphasizing personalized service across its branch network. Its core business activities include deposit-taking, commercial lending, residential mortgage origination, and wealth management services.

On the deposit side, MVB Bank offers a range of products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mvb Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mvb Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.