Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.017 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 39.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.

Imdex Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Get Imdex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Imdex news, insider Anthony Wooles sold 132,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.51, for a total value of A$465,741.90. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

About Imdex

Imdex Limited, a mining-tech company, engages in the provision of drilling optimization products, rock knowledge sensors, and data and analytics for the minerals industry in the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. The company sells and rents drilling optimization products, including bench characterization products, drilling fluids, structural geology products, geoscience products, directional drilling solutions, solids removal units, rig alignment technologies, and survey technology products; and rock knowledge sensors, which include down hole survey, core orientation, gamma logging, and structural orientation sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imdex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.