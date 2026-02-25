EVT Limited (ASX:EVT) to Issue $0.18 Interim Dividend

EVT Limited (ASX:EVT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.
EVT Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
About EVT
