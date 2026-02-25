Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Jack In The Box (JACK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Jack In The Box (NASDAQ: JACK):

2/21/2026 – Jack In The Box was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

2/19/2026 – Jack In The Box had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Jack In The Box was given a new $23.00 price target by Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/19/2026 – Jack In The Box had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Jack In The Box was given a new $20.00 price target by Mizuho.

2/6/2026 – Jack In The Box had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2026 – Jack In The Box had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Jack In The Box was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

1/22/2026 – Jack In The Box had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/20/2026 – Jack In The Box had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2026 – Jack In The Box was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.

1/9/2026 – Jack In The Box had its price target raised by Mizuho from $16.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Jack In The Box had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Jack In The Box was given a new $20.00 price target by Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/7/2026 – Jack In The Box had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Jack In The Box had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $17.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/3/2026 – Jack In The Box was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Steven Piano sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $28,448.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,171.24. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard D. Cook sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $34,095.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 27,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,842.44. The trade was a 6.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,069 shares of company stock worth $220,885. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK) is a publicly traded quick-service restaurant company best known for its Jack in the Box brand of fast-food restaurants. Founded in 1951 by Robert O. Peterson and headquartered in San Diego, California, the company has operated for decades as a franchisor and operator of drive-thru and dine-in restaurants. Its business model combines company-owned locations with franchise arrangements, and the company focuses on building brand recognition through menu innovation, marketing and service convenience.

The company’s core offerings center on a broad fast-food menu that includes hamburgers (notably the Jumbo Jack), tacos, breakfast items, sandwiches, salads, sides and specialty limited-time items.

