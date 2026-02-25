Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0142 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.86. 7,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,546. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $925.63 million, a PE ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 0.46.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: PBT) is a passive investment vehicle that holds overriding royalty interests in oil and gas properties located in the Permian Basin region of West Texas. Established in 1980 by Apache Oil Company, the Trust does not engage in exploration or production activities. Instead, it owns net profit interests on specified acreage, allowing unitholders to participate directly in the cash flows generated by hydrocarbon extraction without bearing the costs or risks associated with day-to-day field operations.

The Trust’s interests cover acreage predominantly in Reeves and Loving Counties, where mature wells have been developed over several decades.

