TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $154.00 to $173.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. TJX Companies traded as high as $160.46 and last traded at $157.3920, with a volume of 526218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.23.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TJX. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 price target on TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.76.

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $173 and kept an Overweight rating, citing favorable outlooks ahead of retail earnings — a direct bullish catalyst that supports further upside. JPMorgan Boosts TJX Price Target

JPMorgan raised its price target to $173 and kept an Overweight rating, citing favorable outlooks ahead of retail earnings — a direct bullish catalyst that supports further upside. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reaffirmed its Buy rating on TJX, reinforcing institutional confidence in the company’s off‑price model and growth prospects. BofA Reaffirms Buy

Bank of America reaffirmed its Buy rating on TJX, reinforcing institutional confidence in the company’s off‑price model and growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Shares recently hit an all‑time high, signaling strong market momentum and investor appetite for TJX ahead of earnings. Momentum can attract additional buyers and support higher valuations short‑term. TJX Hits All‑Time High

Shares recently hit an all‑time high, signaling strong market momentum and investor appetite for TJX ahead of earnings. Momentum can attract additional buyers and support higher valuations short‑term. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings are due tomorrow; previews expect sales and traffic gains but mixed margin signals. The report itself will likely drive intraday volatility depending on guidance and margin commentary. Earnings Preview

Earnings are due tomorrow; previews expect sales and traffic gains but mixed margin signals. The report itself will likely drive intraday volatility depending on guidance and margin commentary. Neutral Sentiment: Market headlines (Fed commentary, State of the Union, major tech earnings) could amplify market moves and influence sentiment around retail names like TJX this week. Market Preview

Market headlines (Fed commentary, State of the Union, major tech earnings) could amplify market moves and influence sentiment around retail names like TJX this week. Negative Sentiment: Analyst previews and coverage flag rising wages, tariff costs and refunds as margin headwinds that could pressure profitability if not offset by stronger selling or pricing. These cost risks are the main near‑term downside for TJX. Zacks Earnings Preview

Analyst previews and coverage flag rising wages, tariff costs and refunds as margin headwinds that could pressure profitability if not offset by stronger selling or pricing. These cost risks are the main near‑term downside for TJX. Negative Sentiment: Coverage highlights tariff costs and refund issues for retailers (including TJX), which could produce unexpected expense items or margin hits in the quarter. Tariff Cost Headwinds

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidFirst Bank bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $3,752,000. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 7,490 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. SG Trading Solutions LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 110,649 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $16,997,000 after purchasing an additional 21,614 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.2%

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $175.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.27.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 58.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

