Nexum (NEXM) Price Reaches $0.0075 on Major Exchanges

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One Nexum token can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Nexum has a total market cap of $3.64 million and $5.16 thousand worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nexum has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,176,857 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry. NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry. Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry. Telegram”

