Portal (IOU) 24 Hour Volume Hits $124.59 Thousand (PORTAL)

Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last week, Portal (IOU) has traded 18% lower against the dollar. Portal (IOU) has a market cap of $2.63 billion and $124.59 thousand worth of Portal (IOU) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Portal (IOU) token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00002331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,147.09 or 0.99842720 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,920.62 or 0.99826276 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Portal (IOU)

Portal (IOU)’s total supply is 167,134,615 tokens.

Portal (IOU) Token Trading

