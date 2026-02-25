Pirate Chain Market Capitalization Hits $50.86 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $50.86 million and approximately $122.65 thousand worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.16 or 0.00367033 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00008360 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 173.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. Telegram, Reddit, Facebook, GithubWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

