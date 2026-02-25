Cookie (COOKIE) Price Hits $0.0174 on Major Exchanges

Cookie (COOKIE) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Cookie has a total market cap of $12.26 million and $2.66 million worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cookie has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Cookie token can now be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,147.09 or 0.99842720 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,920.62 or 0.99826276 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Cookie

Cookie’s genesis date was June 13th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 999,892,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 705,517,143 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookiedotfun. Cookie’s official website is www.cookie.fun.

Buying and Selling Cookie

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie DAO (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie DAO has a current supply of 999,892,387 with 705,516,583 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie DAO is 0.0173497 USD and is up 7.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 208 active market(s) with $1,821,541.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie.fun/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cookie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cookie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

