Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $42.88 and last traded at $42.49, with a volume of 147145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.15%.The company had revenue of $184.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.95 million. Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.850 EPS.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 67.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLOW. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $3,080,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $1,013,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $2,640,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $738,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Trading Up 4.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average of $33.75.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of snow and ice removal equipment for commercial, municipal and residential markets. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of truck-mounted plows, spreaders, salt brine systems and related accessories engineered to perform in challenging winter conditions. Its offerings cater to professional snow contractors, government agencies and retail customers seeking reliable solutions for snow and ice management.

Douglas Dynamics markets its products under several well-known brands, including Fisher Engineering, Western Products, Hiniker Company and Buyers Products.

