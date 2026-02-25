Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $42.88 and last traded at $42.49, with a volume of 147145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.
The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.15%.The company had revenue of $184.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.95 million. Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.850 EPS.
Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 67.05%.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Q4 EPS of $0.62 topped consensus and revenue of $184.5M beat estimates; parts & accessories and both business segments showed double‑digit growth, driving record quarterly performance. Douglas Dynamics Q4 Earnings Call Highlights
- Positive Sentiment: Company set 2026 outlook above recent consensus ranges — management outlined net sales of $710M–$760M and adjusted EPS of $2.25–$2.85, implying continued top‑line momentum and margin improvement if weather and demand persist. Douglas Dynamics outlines $710M-$760M 2026 sales target
- Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns: board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.295 per share (payable March 31), supporting yield and capital allocation visibility. Douglas Dynamics declares $0.295 dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic M&A and cash generation: completed acquisition of Venco Venturo to broaden product portfolio (truck‑mounted cranes/dump hoists); free cash flow and operating cash improved materially in 2025, strengthening capacity for investment and buybacks. Douglas Dynamics Reports Record 2025 and Acquisition
- Neutral Sentiment: Management tone and strategy — CEO/CFO emphasized “Optimize, Expand, Activate” initiatives (manufacturing optimization, municipal upfit capacity expansion, M&A activation) and a healthy municipal order book — positive for medium‑term execution but dependent on delivery. Douglas Dynamics Earnings Call Signals Confident Growth
- Negative Sentiment: Weather dependence and one‑time items: much of the Attachments strength was driven by an early/strong winter (parts & accessories up >50% in Q4); company warns results are sensitive to snowfall patterns. FY 2025 GAAP net income declined versus 2024 (one‑time sale‑leaseback in 2024 distorted comparables), underscoring that adjusted metrics and seasonal volatility should be watched. Douglas Dynamics Reports Strong Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Results
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.
Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLOW. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $3,080,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $1,013,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $2,640,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $738,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average of $33.75.
Douglas Dynamics Company Profile
Douglas Dynamics, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of snow and ice removal equipment for commercial, municipal and residential markets. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of truck-mounted plows, spreaders, salt brine systems and related accessories engineered to perform in challenging winter conditions. Its offerings cater to professional snow contractors, government agencies and retail customers seeking reliable solutions for snow and ice management.
Douglas Dynamics markets its products under several well-known brands, including Fisher Engineering, Western Products, Hiniker Company and Buyers Products.
