Chardan Capital Has Lowered Expectations for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 323.28% from the stock’s current price.

IOVA has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.91.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.76. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $5.64.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.61 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.24% and a negative net margin of 158.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company specializing in the development and commercialization of tumor‐infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s lead product candidate, lifileucel (formerly LN‐144), is an autologous TIL therapy in late‐stage clinical development for patients with advanced melanoma. Iovance’s pipeline also includes next‐generation TIL programs such as LN‐145 for cervical and other human papillomavirus (HPV)‐related cancers, as well as exploratory studies in head and neck, non‐small cell lung, gastric and other solid tumor indications.

Iovance’s TIL platform harnesses a patient’s own immune system by isolating, expanding and reinfusing tumor‐reactive lymphocytes.

