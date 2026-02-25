Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.76 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 17.10%.

Unisys Stock Up 15.7%

NYSE:UIS traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $2.47. 1,163,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,100. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21. Unisys has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $175.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Unisys from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Unisys in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,604,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 878,265 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,758,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,966,000 after buying an additional 260,716 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Unisys by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,744,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 468,340 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Unisys by 18.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,714,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 272,627 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,551,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 615,632 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) is a global information technology company that delivers a broad portfolio of digital workplace, cloud and infrastructure, application and security services. Formed in 1986 through the merger of Burroughs Corporation and Sperry Corporation, Unisys combines decades of experience in IT modernization with a focus on secure, data-driven transformations for government and enterprise organizations.

The company operates two core business segments: Services and Technology.

