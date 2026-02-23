ExlService (EXLS) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $532.2050 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.
ExlService Stock Down 1.1%
EXLS stock opened at $30.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.72. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 8,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $345,088.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 53,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,992.95. The trade was a 13.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 11,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $470,842.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 115,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,727.28. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,163 shares of company stock worth $884,909. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ExlService from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on EXLS
ExlService Company Profile
ExlService Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.
Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ExlService
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.