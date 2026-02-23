Analysts Set EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Price Target at $698.83

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $698.8333.
EME has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $713.00 price objective on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st.
NYSE EME opened at $812.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $692.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $659.18. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $320.89 and a 52-week high of $835.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.17.
EMCOR Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 18th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.43%.
EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.
EMCOR’s service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.
