Opus Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Opus Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRD shares. Lifesci Capital upgraded Opus Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Opus Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Opus Genetics in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded shares of Opus Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Opus Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:IRD opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. Opus Genetics has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, Director Cam Gallagher acquired 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $163,510.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,510. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fighting Blindness Foundation sold 4,000,000 shares of Opus Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $8,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,492,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,808,167.65. This represents a 42.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRD. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Opus Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Opus Genetics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opus Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Opus Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,463,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Opus Genetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 14.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opus Genetics Inc is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. Opus Genetics Inc, formerly known as Ocuphire Pharma Inc, is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

