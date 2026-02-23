MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) & Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Head to Head Comparison

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) and MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Ames National has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MidWestOne Financial Group has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ames National and MidWestOne Financial Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ames National $98.26 million 2.52 $19.03 million $2.14 13.01 MidWestOne Financial Group $238.84 million 4.26 -$60.29 million $2.81 17.55

Ames National has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MidWestOne Financial Group. Ames National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MidWestOne Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.5% of Ames National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ames National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ames National and MidWestOne Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ames National 19.36% 9.90% 0.89% MidWestOne Financial Group 16.66% 10.22% 0.96%

Dividends

Ames National pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. MidWestOne Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Ames National pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MidWestOne Financial Group pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ames National and MidWestOne Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ames National 0 0 1 0 3.00 MidWestOne Financial Group 0 4 1 0 2.20

MidWestOne Financial Group has a consensus price target of $40.50, suggesting a potential downside of 17.87%. Given MidWestOne Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MidWestOne Financial Group is more favorable than Ames National.

Summary

MidWestOne Financial Group beats Ames National on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate, residential real estate loans, equipment, vehicle, and home improvement loans; consumer loans to finance consumer purchases, such as automobiles, trucks, recreational vehicles, household furnishings, boats, personal loans, and lines of credit; agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit; and originates mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market. In addition, the company offers cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box, wire transfer, direct deposit, and automated/video teller machine access services; and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as wealth management services. Further, it provides farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and online, mobile, and private banking services. Ames National Corporation was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts. The company also provides commercial, real estate, agricultural, credit card, and consumer loans; and financing arrangements, such as brokered deposits, term debt, subordinated debt, and equity. In addition, it offers trust and investment services comprising administering estates, trusts, and conservatorships; property and farm management, investment advisory, retail securities brokerage, financial planning, and custodial services; and licensed brokers services. Further, the company provides online and mobile banking, debit cards, automated teller machines, and safe deposit boxes. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa.

