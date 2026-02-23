ODDITY Tech (ODD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $151.1050 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.
NASDAQ:ODD opened at $32.00 on Monday. ODDITY Tech has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 3.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.42.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of ODDITY Tech by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,423,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,379,000 after buying an additional 1,296,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ODDITY Tech by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,305,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,998,000 after purchasing an additional 525,481 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ODDITY Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $27,838,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of ODDITY Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,838,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of ODDITY Tech by 398.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 367,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,727,000 after purchasing an additional 293,754 shares during the period. 35.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. The company sells beauty, hair, and skin products under the IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands.
