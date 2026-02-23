ODDITY Tech (ODD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $151.1050 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

ODDITY Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODD opened at $32.00 on Monday. ODDITY Tech has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 3.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.42.

Get ODDITY Tech alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of ODDITY Tech by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,423,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,379,000 after buying an additional 1,296,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ODDITY Tech by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,305,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,998,000 after purchasing an additional 525,481 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ODDITY Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $27,838,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of ODDITY Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,838,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of ODDITY Tech by 398.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 367,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,727,000 after purchasing an additional 293,754 shares during the period. 35.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ODD shares. Wall Street Zen raised ODDITY Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ODDITY Tech from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ODDITY Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ODDITY Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Read Our Latest Report on ODDITY Tech

About ODDITY Tech

(Get Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. The company sells beauty, hair, and skin products under the IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ODDITY Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODDITY Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.