EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQGPF shares. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQB in a research report on Friday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded EQB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQB in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQB in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised EQB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

EQB Price Performance

About EQB

EQGPF stock opened at $86.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.61. EQB has a one year low of $60.14 and a one year high of $89.47.

Equitable Group Inc (OTCMKTS: EQGPF) is the holding company for Equitable Bank, a Schedule I Canadian bank headquartered in Toronto. Established in 1970 as The Equitable Trust Company, the organization has grown into a diversified financial services provider with a focus on both residential and commercial lending. Equitable Group operates under a bank charter, offering a range of mortgage products—from government-insured and uninsurable residential mortgages to commercial and construction loans—catering to individuals, small businesses, and professional investors across Canada.

In addition to its core lending activities, Equitable Group has developed a digital banking arm known as EQ Bank.

