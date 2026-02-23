Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)

Equities researchers at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BK. Truist Financial upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. New Street Research set a $143.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.92.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $3.61 on Monday, reaching $114.58. 537,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,857,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $128.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.33 and a 200 day moving average of $111.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,319,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,279,525,000 after purchasing an additional 647,847 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,670,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,283,514,000 after acquiring an additional 19,561,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,898,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,717,074,000 after acquiring an additional 785,478 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,803,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,439,831,000 after acquiring an additional 139,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,345,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,781 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City that provides a wide range of asset servicing, custody, and related financial infrastructure solutions to institutional clients. Its core businesses include custody and asset servicing, clearing and collateral management, treasury services, securities lending, corporate trust services, and depositary receipt administration. The company also offers investment management and advisory services through its asset management arm and provides technology-enabled solutions for trade processing, foreign exchange, and liquidity management.

BNY Mellon serves a broad client base that includes asset managers, pension funds, corporations, banks, broker-dealers and sovereign entities.

