Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 13,497 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 331% compared to the typical volume of 3,129 put options.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 4.3%

FND traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,825. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $55.11 and a 52-week high of $103.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.180 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FND. Barclays set a $77.00 price target on Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Floor & Decor

Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 339,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,346,000 after acquiring an additional 30,195 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 7.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 32.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.