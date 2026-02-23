Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 13,497 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 331% compared to the typical volume of 3,129 put options.
Floor & Decor Trading Down 4.3%
FND traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,825. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $55.11 and a 52-week high of $103.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.74.
Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.180 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 339,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,346,000 after acquiring an additional 30,195 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 7.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 32.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period.
Floor & Decor Company Profile
Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.
Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.
