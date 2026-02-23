Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.92 and last traded at $64.8550, with a volume of 199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.91.

AL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.60.

The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $679.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.67 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 35.72%.The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

In related news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 137,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,822,345.80. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kishore Korde sold 20,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $1,324,434.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,833.10. The trade was a 29.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 626,118 shares of company stock worth $40,085,417. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 450,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,904,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $936,000. VARCOV Co. bought a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Varenne Capital Partners bought a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $2,949,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) is a leading aircraft leasing company that acquires commercial jet aircraft and leases them to airlines worldwide. The firm’s core business activities include direct aircraft acquisition, lease management and portfolio remarketing. By structuring sale‐and‐leaseback transactions, operating leases and secured loans, Air Lease provides flexible financing solutions that enable carriers to modernize their fleets without committing large amounts of capital to ownership.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Air Lease Corporation serves a diverse customer base spanning North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

