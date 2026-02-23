Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.38 and last traded at $35.15, with a volume of 4855226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESI. CJS Securities raised Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Element Solutions Trading Down 1.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.83.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $676.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.40 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.48%.Element Solutions’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.51%.

In other Element Solutions news, insider Matthew Liebowitz sold 37,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $984,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 117,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,653.80. This trade represents a 23.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,119,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,273 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Element Solutions by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,485,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,053,000 after purchasing an additional 228,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,161,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,968,000 after purchasing an additional 83,033 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Element Solutions by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,069,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,512 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Element Solutions by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,089,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,183,000 after purchasing an additional 621,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops and supplies highly engineered chemistries to performance-driven end markets. The company’s solutions serve customers across the electronics, energy, transportation, consumer and industrial sectors, with a particular emphasis on electronics chemicals, metal plating, and industrial coatings additives.

In the electronics market, Element Solutions provides a range of plating and surface-treatment chemistries used in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, semiconductor devices, and advanced display technologies.

