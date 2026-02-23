Volt Information Sciences (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.22 and last traded at $36.22, with a volume of 472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.51.

Volt Information Sciences Trading Down 0.5%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average is $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $780.98 million, a P/E ratio of 321.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.47.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc (NYSE American: VOLT) is a global provider of workforce solutions headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1950, the company specializes in staffing and recruitment services across a broad spectrum of industries. Volt offers direct hire placements, temporary staffing, managed services and contingent workforce outsourcing to help clients optimize their talent acquisition and workforce management strategies.

Volt’s service offerings span information technology, engineering, manufacturing, healthcare, scientific and professional sectors.

