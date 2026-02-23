Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.86 and last traded at $27.8650, with a volume of 820583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average is $27.34.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $511,000. Penney Financial LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,604,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 746,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,369,000 after buying an additional 37,394 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 762.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 62,195 shares in the last quarter.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

