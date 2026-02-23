iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.22 and last traded at $58.2650, with a volume of 371696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.18.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares California Muni Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 23,321 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 583,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,260,000 after buying an additional 63,590 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 255,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,549,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the period. APS Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,022,000. Finally, 21 West Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 42.5% during the third quarter. 21 West Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 12,368 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies. The Index is a subset of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index and is consists of municipal bonds issued in the State of California.

