Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (NYSE:TEN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.33 and last traded at $30.92, with a volume of 106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.15.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEN shares. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average of $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $935.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEN. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 9.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 312.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 78,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (NYSE: TEN) is an international shipping company specializing in the transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products. Founded in 1993 by Nikolas P. Tsakos, the company has built a reputation for operating a modern, well-maintained fleet of double-hull tankers. Tsakos Energy Navigation is organized around both ownership and technical management of vessels, offering chartering, commercial operations and crew services under one umbrella.

The company’s fleet consists primarily of very large crude carriers (VLCCs), Suezmax and Aframax tankers, as well as medium-range (MR) and Handy product carriers.

