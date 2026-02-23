Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $95.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Elastic traded as low as $54.76 and last traded at $55.4650, with a volume of 353614 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.12.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Elastic from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.17.

In other Elastic news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $77,937.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 123,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,229,851.74. This represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Jane E. Bone sold 1,187 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $95,327.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 43,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,063.01. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 61,828 shares of company stock valued at $4,641,010 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic in the second quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Elastic in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Elastic by 3,181.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 236.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 6.79%.The company had revenue of $423.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V. operates as a search and analytics company, offering a suite of open source and subscription-based solutions for search, observability and security use cases. Its flagship product, Elasticsearch, enables fast and scalable full-text search and analytics across large volumes of structured and unstructured data. Complementary tools such as Kibana provide visualization capabilities, while Beats and Logstash serve as lightweight data shippers and data processing pipelines, respectively.

The company was founded in 2012 by Shay Banon, who serves as chief technology officer, and Steven Schuurman.

