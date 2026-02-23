AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Trading Up 5.3% on Analyst Upgrade

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.3% during trading on Monday after Citizens Jmp raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $24.00. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. AMN Healthcare Services traded as high as $20.91 and last traded at $20.3350. Approximately 350,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,491,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 54.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 34,465 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at $283,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 51,737 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $786.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $748.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.11 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc (NYSE: AMN) is a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions in the United States. The company specializes in staffing and recruitment services for a broad range of clinical and allied health professionals, including travel nurses, permanent placement of nursing staff, locum tenens physicians, and allied health personnel. In addition to direct staffing, AMN Healthcare offers comprehensive workforce management solutions such as vendor management systems (VMS), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and compliance and credentialing services through its technology platforms.

Founded in 1985 as American Mobile Nurses, the company rebranded to AMN Healthcare in 2010 to reflect its expanding portfolio of services.

