Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $67.23, but opened at $60.98. Stepan shares last traded at $55.9680, with a volume of 36,093 shares.

The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.37). Stepan had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 1.96%.The company had revenue of $553.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Stepan from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stepan presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stepan

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Stepan by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 900,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,642,000 after acquiring an additional 205,157 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,207,000 after acquiring an additional 198,457 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth $8,620,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 209.1% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 160,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 108,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Stock Down 18.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.71.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company is a global manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals, primarily known for its development and production of surfactants and related specialty products. The company’s portfolio includes a wide range of ingredients used to enhance the performance of consumer and industrial formulations, such as emulsifiers, foam control agents, odor control agents, antimicrobial products and performance additives. These products are integral components in cleaning solutions, personal care items, agrochemical formulations, coatings, oilfield treatments and polymer systems.

Serving a diverse set of end-markets, Stepan’s offerings address both consumer-facing and industrial applications.

