nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.59 and last traded at $14.9650, with a volume of 3956417 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on nCino from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Stephens raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.31 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.28%. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.910 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.210-0.220 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nCino Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

nCino declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $39,843.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 43,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,178.94. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 10,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $197,298.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 451,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,428,117.12. This represents a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 78,641 shares of company stock worth $1,559,400 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of nCino by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,418 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nCino by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 474,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 228,301 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,402,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,962,000 after purchasing an additional 39,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of nCino by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,909,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,609,000 after purchasing an additional 760,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc provides a cloud-based banking operating system designed to modernize and streamline processes for financial institutions. Built on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, the nCino Bank Operating System integrates key banking functions into a unified platform, enabling banks and credit unions to enhance efficiency, reduce risk and improve customer experiences.

Founded in 2012 as a spinoff from Live Oak Bank, nCino launched its flagship offering to address the needs of commercial and retail lenders seeking to replace legacy systems.

