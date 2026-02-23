Great Boulder Resources (ASX:GBR) Insider Andrew Paterson Purchases 1,000,000 Shares

Great Boulder Resources Limited (ASX:GBR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Paterson purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.13 per share, with a total value of A$130,000.00.

Andrew Paterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 6th, Andrew Paterson acquired 7,000,000 shares of Great Boulder Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of A$700,000.00.

Great Boulder Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Great Boulder Resources Company Profile

Great Boulder Resources Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia. It primarily explores for gold and base metals. The company's flagship project includes the Side Well Gold project that covers an area of approximately 154 square kilometers located in the Meekatharra in Western Australia. Great Boulder Resources Limited was incorporated in 2016 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

