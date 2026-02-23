Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.79 and last traded at $33.8690, with a volume of 151795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.52.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53.

Get Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 39,735 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 90.6% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 170,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 81,237 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.