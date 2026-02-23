Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.14 and last traded at $14.8750, with a volume of 601190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Evercore upped their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $603.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of -0.09.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 13.22%.The company had revenue of $82.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Corporation will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 242,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 23,580 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $714,000. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 229,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 131,069 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation is a Bermuda-based provider of seaborne transportation services for refined petroleum products. The company owns and operates a modern fleet of product tankers, including medium-range (MR), long-range 2 (LR2) and Aframax vessels. Ardmore Shipping focuses on the ocean carriage of clean and dirty petroleum products under time charters, bareboat charters and spot voyages, serving a diverse customer base that includes major oil companies and trading houses.

Since its founding in 2005, Ardmore Shipping has grown its fleet through newbuilding contracts, second-hand acquisitions and fleet renewals, aiming to maintain a high quality, fuel-efficient profile.

