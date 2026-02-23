Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE) Receives $130.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.4583.
EXE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Expand Energy from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on Expand Energy from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Expand Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Expand Energy
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Key Expand Energy News
Here are the key news stories impacting Expand Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings and revenue meaningfully beat consensus (EPS topped estimates; revenue ~ $3.27B vs. ~$2.28B consensus), driven by production gains and stronger gas prices — this is the principal catalyst for the stock’s gain as it improves near‑term cash flow and profitability. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Management’s Q4 earnings call signaled an “efficiency‑led pivot” and raised 2026 output guidance; commentary on operational improvements supports a re-rating for investors focused on execution. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Third‑party writeups and bullish pieces (earnings call summaries, Seeking Alpha turnaround thesis) amplified investor interest and supported buying pressure. Article Title Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts show mixed views on EXE across outlets — some reiterate bullish takeaways while others remain cautious; watch upcoming analyst notes for guidance on model changes. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple transcripts and earnings‑call highlights are available (useful for investors reviewing management detail and tone). Article Title Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: Short‑interest notices flagged a “significant increase” but the published data shows zero shares/NaN changes — this data inconsistency creates uncertainty and could spark volatility if short sellers or data vendors update figures. Monitor reliable short‑interest filings for clarification.
Expand Energy Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EXE opened at $108.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.83 and a 200-day moving average of $105.99. Expand Energy has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $126.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.46.
Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. Expand Energy had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expand Energy will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Expand Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.
Expand Energy Company Profile
Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Expand Energy
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Expand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.