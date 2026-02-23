Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE) Receives $130.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.4583.

EXE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Expand Energy from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on Expand Energy from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Expand Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in Expand Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings and revenue meaningfully beat consensus (EPS topped estimates; revenue ~ $3.27B vs. ~$2.28B consensus), driven by production gains and stronger gas prices — this is the principal catalyst for the stock’s gain as it improves near‑term cash flow and profitability. Article Title

Q4 earnings and revenue meaningfully beat consensus (EPS topped estimates; revenue ~ $3.27B vs. ~$2.28B consensus), driven by production gains and stronger gas prices — this is the principal catalyst for the stock’s gain as it improves near‑term cash flow and profitability. Positive Sentiment: Management’s Q4 earnings call signaled an “efficiency‑led pivot” and raised 2026 output guidance; commentary on operational improvements supports a re-rating for investors focused on execution. Article Title

Management’s Q4 earnings call signaled an “efficiency‑led pivot” and raised 2026 output guidance; commentary on operational improvements supports a re-rating for investors focused on execution. Positive Sentiment: Third‑party writeups and bullish pieces (earnings call summaries, Seeking Alpha turnaround thesis) amplified investor interest and supported buying pressure. Article Title Article Title

Third‑party writeups and bullish pieces (earnings call summaries, Seeking Alpha turnaround thesis) amplified investor interest and supported buying pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts show mixed views on EXE across outlets — some reiterate bullish takeaways while others remain cautious; watch upcoming analyst notes for guidance on model changes. Article Title

Analysts show mixed views on EXE across outlets — some reiterate bullish takeaways while others remain cautious; watch upcoming analyst notes for guidance on model changes. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple transcripts and earnings‑call highlights are available (useful for investors reviewing management detail and tone). Article Title Article Title

Multiple transcripts and earnings‑call highlights are available (useful for investors reviewing management detail and tone). Negative Sentiment: Short‑interest notices flagged a “significant increase” but the published data shows zero shares/NaN changes — this data inconsistency creates uncertainty and could spark volatility if short sellers or data vendors update figures. Monitor reliable short‑interest filings for clarification.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXE opened at $108.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.83 and a 200-day moving average of $105.99. Expand Energy has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $126.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. Expand Energy had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expand Energy will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

