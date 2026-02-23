CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

CCNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on CNB Financial from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $883.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $87.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.10 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Research analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNB Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCNE. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 16,173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCNE) is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania. The company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, CNB Bank & Trust, providing a full suite of community banking services. With a focus on relationship-driven banking, CNB Financial seeks to serve individuals, small businesses and agricultural clients across central Pennsylvania.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also

