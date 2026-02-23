TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) Receives $18.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.1667.

TU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded TELUS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in TELUS by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 36,863,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $580,740,000 after buying an additional 550,574 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,318,398 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $433,838,000 after acquiring an additional 955,779 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 30,300,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $399,352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066,539 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,470,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $388,415,000 after purchasing an additional 916,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,816,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $261,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285,486 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.53. TELUS has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). TELUS had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 5.42%.The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.4184 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.3%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 230.77%.

TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) is a Canadian telecommunications and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. It delivers a broad portfolio of consumer and business communications services across Canada, including mobile wireless, fixed-line voice, broadband internet, and television. TELUS also provides a range of enterprise services such as cloud and IT solutions, managed network services, cybersecurity and Internet of Things (IoT) offerings for business customers.

Beyond core connectivity, TELUS has expanded into health and digital services.

