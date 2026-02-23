Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Receives $46.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.8882.

Several research firms have commented on AS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amer Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Nomura set a $39.80 price objective on shares of Amer Sports and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Amer Sports from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Amer Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,244,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 1,306.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,214,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,759,000 after buying an additional 4,843,742 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,562,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Amer Sports by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,343,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,436,000 after buying an additional 2,462,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Amer Sports by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,499,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amer Sports stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.51. Amer Sports has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $42.76. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 76.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.86.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports’ portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc’teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

