Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Receives $46.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.8882.
Several research firms have commented on AS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amer Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Nomura set a $39.80 price objective on shares of Amer Sports and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Amer Sports from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Thursday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amer Sports
Amer Sports Stock Performance
Shares of Amer Sports stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.51. Amer Sports has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $42.76. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 76.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.86.
Amer Sports Company Profile
Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.
Amer Sports’ portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc’teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amer Sports
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.