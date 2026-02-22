Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $131.6960 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, February 23, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $29.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $948.28 million, a P/E ratio of 66.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin M. Carney sold 13,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $307,547.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,574.14. This represents a 35.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LINC shares. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Griffin Securities set a $33.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company’s program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

