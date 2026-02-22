Range Resources (RRC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $770.9190 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Range Resources Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:RRC opened at $39.71 on Friday. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,431 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Range Resources by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,413 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Range Resources by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,124 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RRC. Citigroup lowered their target price on Range Resources from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Range Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research cut Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.12.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company focuses its core operations on the Appalachian Basin, with a significant presence in Pennsylvania’s Marcellus Shale. Through its drilling and completion activities, Range Resources seeks to optimize production efficiency while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and cost management.

The company’s technical expertise centers on advanced horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques, which it applies to unlock unconventional resources.

