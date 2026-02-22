NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes Position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF $FLBL

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 81,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,293,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,322,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after acquiring an additional 193,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 2,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 180,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,271,000.
Franklin Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of FLBL stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. Franklin Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73.
The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
