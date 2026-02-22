NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes Position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF $FLBL

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 81,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,293,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,322,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after acquiring an additional 193,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 2,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 180,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,271,000.

Get Franklin Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of FLBL stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. Franklin Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%.

(Free Report)

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.