NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 53.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,477 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,532 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of B. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Barrick Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

B has been the subject of several recent research reports. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded Barrick Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Mining in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of Barrick Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Barrick Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

NYSE:B opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.92. Barrick Mining Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.40.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.89%.

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company’s activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

