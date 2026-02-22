NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 53.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,477 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,532 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of B. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Barrick Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.
Key Barrick Mining News
Here are the key news stories impacting Barrick Mining this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Major investor support — a large institutional investor publicly backed Barrick, which can help sentiment and provide buying support amid geopolitical scrutiny. Major Investor Backs Barrick Gold
- Positive Sentiment: Mali settlement and Loulo extension — Barrick’s resolution of a Mali dispute and an extension at the Loulo-Gounkoto complex removes a key overhang on West African operations and clarifies near‑term production prospects. That should support medium-term cash flow visibility. What Barrick Mining’s Mali Dispute Settlement Means
- Neutral Sentiment: Peer comparison — recent write-ups comparing Barrick (B) to Kinross (KGC) highlight both firms’ strong projects and rising cash flows; these analyses provide context but don’t change fundamentals on their own. B vs. KGC: Which Gold Mining Stock Is the Better Pick Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Post-earnings positioning and volatility — market commentary suggests the stock’s pullback is partly profit-taking after a run-up and sensitivity to choppy precious‑metals prices; Barrick’s announced plans (including preparing an IPO of its North American gold assets) add short‑term structural uncertainty. Barrick slides as precious-metals volatility weighs
- Negative Sentiment: Newmont default notice — Newmont has filed a notice of default alleging mismanagement at Nevada Gold Mines, giving Barrick 30 days to remedy under their 2019 JV agreement. That raises governance, legal and operational risk for Barrick’s largest asset and is a material near‑term overhang. Newmont Sends Notice of Default to Barrick
- Negative Sentiment: Rising unit costs — analyst coverage and articles flag higher unit costs that could erode Barrick’s recent profit momentum despite stronger gold prices; this pressure on margins is weighing on near‑term earnings outlooks. Will Barrick Mining’s Higher Costs Dent Its Profit Momentum Ahead?
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution — at least one broker has issued a pessimistic forecast for Barrick’s stock, adding downward pressure on sentiment and potentially limiting near‑term upside until clarity on costs, the Nevada dispute and the North American IPO plan arrives. Canaccord Genuity Issues Pessimistic Forecast
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Barrick Mining Stock Down 1.2%
NYSE:B opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.92. Barrick Mining Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.40.
Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Barrick Mining Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.89%.
Barrick Mining Profile
Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.
The company’s activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.
Read More
